TD says local football should not pay the price for FAI mismanagement

Grassroots football up and down the country should not pay the price of past FAI mismanagement.

That's the view of Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport, Tourism, and Sport, Marc MacSharry TD, who was commenting as it emerges a grant of around €2m will be issued to Community Development Officers to support grassroots football.

He said it is vitally important that local football activities do not suffer because of the financial chaos within the FAI.

“Every weekend thousands of parents and their children travel to local pitches and turn out for their clubs. Midweek training sessions in local community clubs and pitches requires such dedication from parents, volunteer coaches, and the players themselves.

"As a nation we owe it to the health of our children and those participating in important state funded football programs to act to ensure continuity of the game," he added.