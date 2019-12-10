Thieves steal ESB poles from Donegal roadside

Thieves have stolen three ESB poles from a roadside in Donegal.

Two 14-metre poles and a 12-metre pole were stolen from the roadside at Cronashallog, Dungloe between November 29 and December 2.

Gardaí say those who stole the electricity poles would have been at the scene for some time to load them and take them away.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.