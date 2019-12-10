Thieves steal ESB poles from Donegal roadside

Contact
Thieves have stolen three ESB poles from a roadside in Donegal.
Two 14-metre poles and a 12-metre pole were stolen from the roadside at Cronashallog, Dungloe between November 29 and December 2.
Gardaí say those who stole the electricity poles would have been at the scene for some time to load them and take them away.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.