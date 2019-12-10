Dungloe River Walk gets approved for next phase -Pat the Cope

Leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, TD, has welcomed the Leader funding

for the next phase of the River Walk in Dungloe.

The project is proceeding to the next phase of works which will cost €196,956 when completed. The River Walk is a great asset to the area and is a source of recreation of young and old, that can be seen daily exercising and using the walkway.

"Dungloe Tidy Towns committee, the promoter of the project, have done trojan

work in bringing this project to the current stage and now the next phase will bring a new

dimension and artistic flair to the much-used public amenity in Dungloe," said Pat the Cope.

He added: "The Dungloe River Walk is constructed over lands owned by me, and over the last number of years it has been developed and improved, these improvements and developments have been funded with the assistance of Leader funding, Roinn na Gaeltachta coupled with

Donegal County Council funding.

"Today's announcement will involve the installation of a number of sculptures, artistic

features and directional signage. These improvement works will greatly enhance the River

Walk and walking experience of this amenity, which is used by hundreds of people on a

weekly basis.

"I wish again to compliment the promoters of the project, the Dungloe Tidy Towns committee,

for their continued commitment to the project and their foresight in bring a new dimension

to this public amenity," said Deputy Gallagher.

He added he also wanted to acknowledge the hands-on approach of the Údaras na Gaeltachta officials who administrate the Leader funding in Gaeltacht areas, their assistance in this application has been invaluable.