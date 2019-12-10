Over 200 customers without power across Donegal after warning for severe winds

Over 200 customers are without power across Donegal this morning.

The outages follow a warning from Met Éireann for severe and damaging gusts across the country today.

South Donegal is the worst-hit area. More than 80 customers are without power in the Ballintra area and 19 have lost power in the Ballyshannon area.

Fifty customers have lost power in Finntown, 65 are without power in Portnoo and 12 are without power near Ardara.