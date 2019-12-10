Thieves cut water pipes and steel copper cylinder from Donegal home

Contact
Naas gardai are investigating
Thieves have stolen a copper water cylinder for a home in Donegal.
Gardaí in Milford are investigating the burglary in Fanad. A holiday home was broken into at Kildrum between 12.30am on December 4 and 12.20pm on December 5.
Entry was gained through a rear window and the thieves cut water pipes in the attic before removing a copper cylinder from a hotpress downstairs. Extensive water damage was caused to the home.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them at Milford garda station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
