Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola secure €75,940 in Leader funding - Pat the Cope

Funding for improvement works at Community Centre

Pat the Cope Gallagher TD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal TD and leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the
funding announcement from Leader for Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola.

"The announcement is welcome news for the local Coiste Forbartha who made the original application to Leader for funding for improvement works at the local ionad pobail.

"The successful application was prepared and submitted by the local Coiste Forbartha to Leader/Udaras na Gaeltachta for funding, the Coiste Forbartha continue to do excellent work on behalf of the local community and today's announcement is another example of the work they do on a voluntary basis, without the voluntary effort on the part of groups funding such as todays announcement would never be secured," added Pat the Cope.

The funding approved will be used to improve and enhance the community centre, which was built in 1985. The grant of €75,940 which Leader approved will be spent in bringing the centre up to energy efficiency standards and to make the centre more comfortable for using by the various groups which frequent the centre on a routine basis.

"Ionad Pobail Cnoc Fola is an excellent facility and amenity for the area, and today's grant announcement will guarantee that the centre remains at the highest possible standards so that the people of the locality have a community centre that they can be proud of and use with comfort in the years ahead," said Deputy Gallagher.

