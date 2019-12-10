Martin Kenny urges support for SF rent freeze bill tonight

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal, Martin Kenny urged all TDs from all parties or none, to support his colleague, Eoin Ó Broin’s bill in the Dáil tonight, which would reduce and freeze rents.

“People are under terrible stress trying to make ends meet and for many the biggest and most worrying cost they have every month is the rent.

“This is not just a problem in Dublin, but also in rural areas, where to city-dwellers, the rents might seem low, but where the increase is actually steeper than in many urban centres. Latest figures suggest that rent increases are between six and seven percent in this constituency and wages are not rising to match that."

He added: “Rents across the state are far too high and Rent Pressure Zones, where they exist, are not working to ensure rental inflation remains within 4%.

“This Bill, if passed, would put up to €1,500 per year back in the pockets of renters, alongside freezing rents for a period of three years.

“Renters everywhere are paying inflated rents, they are trapped in the rental sector and cannot move because there is nothing affordable to rent or purchase and they cannot save for a deposit.

“Everyone is affected by this; students, pensioners, workers, families and young people.

Until a programme of affordable cost rental accommodation is rolled out, there are few affordable rental homes to be found for workers and families on ordinary incomes.

He added that a refundable tax credit for all renters and a three-year rent freeze provides tenants with some breathing space.

“But this is not all Sinn Féin are proposing. We have also made it clear that we want to deliver the biggest public housing programme in the history of the State to deliver a properly functioning housing sector for all,” he said.