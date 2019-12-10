Contact

Bundoran man pleads guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

Defendant remanded on continuing bail

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Bundoran man has pleaded guilty to charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, at Donegal Town Circuit Court.
47-year-old David Kelly of Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography on April 11 2016 at Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on dates between November 11 2015 and April 11 2016 at Magheracar Cottages on a text conversation on Skype with an individual encouraging sexual activity involving a child.
He also pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on November 10 2015 by sending a pornographic movie to a Skype user from the same location.
Skype
And the defendant also pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography by sending 15 movies to a Skype user on November 15 2015 from the same location.
Defence counsel Declan McHugh asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Report, a report from a consultant psychologist and from a counsellor at Tusla.
Judge John Aylmer remanded the defendant on continuing bail to the next sitting of the circuit court in March.

