Donegal Municipal District has new chain of office

The Municipal District (MD) of Donegal has a chain of office for the first time.

Wearing a chain of office is standard practice for the Cathaoirleach of the council or MD on official engagements.

But there has never been a chain of office since the Donegal MD came into being five years ago.

Area Manager Pauric Sheerin told councillors and officials at the December meeting of the MD on Tuesday that the chain had been completed and was ready to be presented. He called on Director of Services Garry Martin to present the chain to the current Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD, Cllr Noel Jordan (SF).

Cllr Jordan said: “It is an honour and a privilege to get this chain of office. It is a great acknowledgement of all the hard work done in Donegal MD.

“I see Donegal MD as one of the most successful in the county in terms of what we have achieved.

“It is an honour to receive it. I am sure the members who come after me will wear it with great pride as well.”