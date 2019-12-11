Contact

Jimmy Stafford takes over the role

Letterkenny Chamber has a new president

Leonard Watson, right, outgoing president presents Jimmy Stafford with his chain of office for his term as the new president of the Letterkenny Chamber

Reporter:

Connie Duffy


Letterkenny Chamber has a new president, well-known local bank manager, Jimmy Stafford.

The talented Cork man is also well-known as a presenter and producer with Highland Radio.

He replaces Leonard Watson, who has now completed a two year term.

Mr Stafford has been in Donegal since 2007.

Speaking after Tuesday night's annual general meeting of the Chamber, Mr Stafford said both the county and the town of Letterkenny had received much praise throughout the country for the innovative approach it had taken to things like business and tourism.

He also said they had an excellent working relationship with Donegal County Council which enabled them to deal with all the infrastructural challenges currently happening and those coming down the road.

"Letterkenny is a bustling. busy town and I'm looking forward to 2020," he said.

