Contact
Leonard Watson, right, outgoing president presents Jimmy Stafford with his chain of office for his term as the new president of the Letterkenny Chamber
Letterkenny Chamber has a new president, well-known local bank manager, Jimmy Stafford.
The talented Cork man is also well-known as a presenter and producer with Highland Radio.
He replaces Leonard Watson, who has now completed a two year term.
Mr Stafford has been in Donegal since 2007.
Speaking after Tuesday night's annual general meeting of the Chamber, Mr Stafford said both the county and the town of Letterkenny had received much praise throughout the country for the innovative approach it had taken to things like business and tourism.
He also said they had an excellent working relationship with Donegal County Council which enabled them to deal with all the infrastructural challenges currently happening and those coming down the road.
"Letterkenny is a bustling. busy town and I'm looking forward to 2020," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
'OTHER FAMILY': Shane's Buncrana senior men's teammates were a source of strength throughout his illness
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.