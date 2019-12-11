Stole €5,000 from elderly Ballyshannon woman

A man who robbed a B and B owner with whom he was staying, of €5000 over a four- month period has been given a six months jail sentence suspended for a year on one count of theft, at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

45-year-old Paul O’Brien, Baker’s Court, Ballyshannon had been given a four months jail sentence at the district court and was appealing against the severity of the sentence, before Judge John Aylmer.

He had pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft of various sums of cash from the Bank of Ireland ATM in Bundoran in a period from September 2015 to January 2016, at the district court from Mary McCaffrey B and B East Port, Ballyshannon.

Sergeant Stuart Doyle told the District Court appeal hearing, the defendant had gained the trust of the B and B owner, who was now deceased, and was paying €7 per week for his lodgings.

The court heard the defendant stole the lady’s ATM card from her bedroom and was taking out various sums at different locations.

He was spotted on CCTV taking out cash at various locations.

The defendant was co-operative when he was arrested, the court heard.

Defence counsel Keith O’Grady said the district court Judge Kevin Kilrane was minded to send the defendant for assessment for Community Service Order

However, due to his medical condition, this was not possible and a four months jail sentence was imposed.

The defendant was currently under the coronary care unit at Letterkenny Hospital and had a pacemaker fitted in and would not be able to carry out Community Service.

Judge John Aylmer said it was a large theft from an elderly lady.

He took into account the early plea, the remorse and the defendant’s medical condition before sentencing him to a six months jail sentence suspended for a year on one sample charge of stealing €200 from the Bank of Ireland, Bundoran in September 2015.

The remaining related charges were all taken into consideration which are technically convictions.

The judge bound the defendant to keep the peace in the sum of €100 for a period of a year.