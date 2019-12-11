Donegal gardaí investigating discovery of man's body

Contact
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on the Donegal Leitrim border.
A garda spokesperson told Donegal Live: “Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s that occurred in the Ardfarna area in Bundoran, Co. Donegal on 10th December 2019 at approximately 2:00pm. His body was removed to the Mortuary at Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the results of which will determine the course of the examination.
“A file will be prepared for the coroner’s court. No foul play suspected at this time.”
Local roads including the Moy Road between Ballyshannon and Kinlough are closed for a forensic investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information can contact Ballyshannon Garda Station at 071 9858530
