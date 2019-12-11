Garda appeal after car found burnt out in Donegal woods

Contact
Gardaí at Letterkenny are investigating the burning of at car at Mongorry forest near Raphoe
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a car was found burnt out at woods in east Donegal.
The incident occurred at a forestry in Mongorry, Raphoe between Monday, December 2 at 5pm and Wednesday, December 4 at 11am.
The burnt-out car was discovered at the rear of the forestry. There was also damage caused to the entrance gate which is the property of Coillte.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who observed any people or vehicles in or around that area over those few days that
seemed untoward to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074-9167100.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
'OTHER FAMILY': Shane's Buncrana senior men's teammates were a source of strength throughout his illness
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.