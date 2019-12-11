Garda appeal after car found burnt out in Donegal woods

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a car was found burnt out at woods in east Donegal.

The incident occurred at a forestry in Mongorry, Raphoe between Monday, December 2 at 5pm and Wednesday, December 4 at 11am.

The burnt-out car was discovered at the rear of the forestry. There was also damage caused to the entrance gate which is the property of Coillte.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who observed any people or vehicles in or around that area over those few days that

seemed untoward to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074-9167100.