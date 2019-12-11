Gardaí urge Donegal drivers not to illegally park in disabled bays

Motorists have been urged not to illegally park in disabled parking bays after gardaí issued 119 fixed charge penalty notices for parking offences in the county this year.

Gardaí say they receive ongoing reports of illegal parking and unauthorised parking in disabled bays in Donegal, and are asking drivers to be aware of their responsibilities to park in a designated parking space.

Chief Supt Terry McGinn raised the issues at Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee Meeting in Lifford, where she highlighted the importance of abiding by the parking regulations.

She stressed that a person with a disability does not have the same choice as other motorists as to where they can park, and require the use of disabled bays in order to carry out their day to day activities.

Speaking at the meeting Chief Supt McGinn said: "I'm just asking the public to have respect for people with disabilities, and please do not park in disabled parking bays”.

Where motorists are found to be in breach of the parking regulations penalties can be imposed by An Garda Síochána, and the local authority.

Gardaí in Letterkenny alone have issued 16 fixed charge penalty notices last month in respect of parking offences.

A total of 119 fixed charge penalty notices were issued in the Donegal division from January 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019. These were in respect of motorists found to be illegally parking in a disabled bay, those parking or stopping in a disabled bay, and those parking in a clearway.

Those who illegally park in a disabled bay are liable to pay a fine of €150, while those found to be parking in a clearway are subject to a fixed charge penalty of €40.

An Garda Síochána and Donegal County Council have a role in enforcing the legislation and the public need to be aware they will be prosecuted for failing to abide by these regulations.

Those who hold a Disabled Persons Parking permit should note that the permit is only valid when used or displayed on a vehicle in which the holder is a driver or passenger at the time.

If the permit is being misused it can be withdrawn by the issuing authorities, the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

It is always an offence to park or to stop in a disabled bay, unless you are the holder of a valid disabled person’s parking permit.

Gardaí are authorised to seize permits on behalf of the issuing authorities in cases of misuse.