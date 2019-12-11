Contact

Irish language storytelling festival in Falcarragh this weekend

Two locals honoured by Féile Scéalaíochta na Glaise

Micí Whiting Mac Aoidh , second left, receiving an award of recognition

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Micí Whiting Mac Aoidh has received an award of recognition in advance of Féile Scéalaíochta na Glaise, an Irish language storytelling to be held in An tSean Bheairic, Falcarragh, this weekend, December 13 and 14.

Micí was presented with the award by Seanán Mac Aoidh, Bainisteoir, An tSean Bheairic, along with Josie Doohan, Cathaoirleach of An tSean Bheairic and Micheál Mac Aoidh, language planning officer for Cloughaneely.

Micí, originally from Inishboffin island, has spent his life sharing his knowledge and folklore with the community, both at home and further afield, through his regular appearances on RTE Raidio na Gaeltachta and more recently with the publication of a book by author Eamonn Ó Dochartaigh which documents Micí’s wealth of oral literature.

Aodh (Hughie Mhoody) Ó Gallchóir ( above, centre), was also presented with an award at the occasion. Hughie is highly regarded in the community for his generosity, his love of the Irish Language and his wealth of speech and folklore.

The storytelling festival features a host of events including lectures, workshops, music, and Irish language comedy, culminating in a storytelling competition.

For further information call (074) 9180655 or visit www.facebook.com/antseanbheairic

