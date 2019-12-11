Gardai seize items linked to the INLA in Donegal

Gardai have seized a number of items in Donegal following searches in the county as part of a joint operation with the PSNI targeting criminality linked to the INLA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force recovered quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs, as well as £20,000 in cash, following searches in the Cityside area of Derry yesterday (Tuesday, December 10).

Speaking after the seizures were made, PSNI Detective Inspector Phelan said: “Today’s searches were carried out as part of a joint two-day operation targeting criminality linked to the INLA, namely the supply of illegal drugs.

"Our colleagues in An Garda Siochana also carried out a number of searches in the County Donegal area yesterday and seized a number of items.

“The INLA claim to be protecting their communities from crime however in reality they themselves are heavily involved in a wide range of criminality including extortion, the supply of illegal drugs, counterfeit goods and money laundering.

"Their main objective is to line their pockets, regardless of the harm and misery that they bring to people in the local area.

"They act as judge and jury, carrying out paramilitary style attacks that they claim are in the best interests of their community but the reality is that they allow people to deal drugs so long as they pay them a hefty portion of the profits. Many families in Derry/Londonderry have been destroyed as a result of those who deal harmful drugs.

“Today’s operation demonstrates our commitment to bringing those involved in the criminality associated with paramilitarism before the courts and we know that the communities most affected by the drug dealing and violence associated with the INLA support our ongoing efforts and want to work with us to end the harm caused by paramilitaries and drugs.

"I would appeal for anyone with information regarding criminality by paramilitary organisations to contact police on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”