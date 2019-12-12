Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Many issues discussed at Fine Gael constituency AGM

Team ready for next general election

Many issues discussed at Fine Gael constituency AGM

Officers at the Fine Gael constituency AGM last Thursday night

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

There was a huge turn out for the annual general meeting of the Fine Gael constituency committee which was held in Kee's Hotel, Stranorlar, last Thursday.

There were representatives from all over the constituency contesting all positions on the executive. This saw some new faces elected and some more senior members continue in various roles.

Minister Joe McHugh, fresh from a Dail vote on Thursday evening, election candidate, Cllr Martin Harley, joined by councillors Jimmy Kavanagh, Barry Sweeney, Michael McClafferty who all addressed the meeting and spoke of relevant issues and ongoing projects in their respective electoral areas. An apology was received from councillor Bernard McGuinness who had a previous engagement.

Thanks was expressed to outgoing chair and secretary and joint treasurer, Oliver McDevitt, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy and Willie Grant, John McNulty, former development officer and Enda McGlone former regional organiser, respectively for their work and time and commitement.

Some new committee members were elected as follows: chair, Harold Doherty; vice chair, Joe Harley; treasurers, Lexie Diver and Jason Harley with Aaron Sweeney as new secretary.


Emer Friel and Oisin Cannon joined the executive as youth officer and policy officer bringing fresh faces to the executive with Ita Fisher and Marie Harkin joining John Hegarty and Garvin Connolly, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy with Roisin Kavanagh taking up PRO and disability officer respectively.

Much talk and discussion was held and a lively and interesting evening was held with all eyes focused on the year ahead, a possible election in the Spring and the great funds and projects been supported in the county by the present Government and local Minister of Education Joe McHugh.

Apologies were received from MEPs Mairead McGuiness and Marie Walsh who were at a crucial debate in Brussels on fishing. Thanks was also given to the staff of Minister Joe McHugh office for their continued support to the constituency and the general public in the constituency office in Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie