Many issues discussed at Fine Gael constituency AGM

There was a huge turn out for the annual general meeting of the Fine Gael constituency committee which was held in Kee's Hotel, Stranorlar, last Thursday.

There were representatives from all over the constituency contesting all positions on the executive. This saw some new faces elected and some more senior members continue in various roles.

Minister Joe McHugh, fresh from a Dail vote on Thursday evening, election candidate, Cllr Martin Harley, joined by councillors Jimmy Kavanagh, Barry Sweeney, Michael McClafferty who all addressed the meeting and spoke of relevant issues and ongoing projects in their respective electoral areas. An apology was received from councillor Bernard McGuinness who had a previous engagement.

Thanks was expressed to outgoing chair and secretary and joint treasurer, Oliver McDevitt, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy and Willie Grant, John McNulty, former development officer and Enda McGlone former regional organiser, respectively for their work and time and commitement.

Some new committee members were elected as follows: chair, Harold Doherty; vice chair, Joe Harley; treasurers, Lexie Diver and Jason Harley with Aaron Sweeney as new secretary.



Emer Friel and Oisin Cannon joined the executive as youth officer and policy officer bringing fresh faces to the executive with Ita Fisher and Marie Harkin joining John Hegarty and Garvin Connolly, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy with Roisin Kavanagh taking up PRO and disability officer respectively.

Much talk and discussion was held and a lively and interesting evening was held with all eyes focused on the year ahead, a possible election in the Spring and the great funds and projects been supported in the county by the present Government and local Minister of Education Joe McHugh.

Apologies were received from MEPs Mairead McGuiness and Marie Walsh who were at a crucial debate in Brussels on fishing. Thanks was also given to the staff of Minister Joe McHugh office for their continued support to the constituency and the general public in the constituency office in Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.