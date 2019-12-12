Award for Inver, Frosses, Mountcharles Community Clean Up Group

Soup makers, Cully & Sully were so incredibly impressed with the volunteer efforts carried out across Ireland during Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean weekend that they followed up their support of the Big Beach Clean with a competition to award a partaking group €1,000 bursary.

They also hosted a giveaway for a €1,000 prize for registered groups who shared

their Big Beach Clean experience on social media to inspire more people in Ireland to get

involved and protect our coastline.

Cully & Sully heard stories of incredible volunteer groups from all around Ireland and awarded Big Community Clean Up Group, Donegal, a the prize of €1,000 to continue the incredible work they have been involved with in their community in 2020.

Big Community Clean-up Group Donegal are a dedicated group of people in the Inver, Frosses,

Mountcharles area who come together regularly to clean up the local beaches and roads.

They have been part of various clean ups over the past number of years and have made a big difference to the local area.

They are a welcoming and inclusive group who love to get out and clean up whilst also

enjoying some camaraderie with friends and neighbours.

The Big Beach Clean 2019 took place between September 20-22 all over Ireland and

record-breaking numbers have been reported, making this year campaign the biggest yet!

At least 45 tonnes of litter removed across the country thanks to the help of thousands of

volunteers. This year, over 300 clean-ups took place around all of Ireland, engaging

approximately 8,000 volunteers who removed at least 45 tonnes of marine of litter across the country.

Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean 2019 was opened to all residents of Ireland, including volunteering groups who are not based around the coast, who tackled marine litter

both at its source and at sea.

Each year millions of tonnes of marine litter enter our seas and oceans, resulting in

environmental, economic, health and aesthetic challenges.

The Big Beach Clean weekend coincided with the World Clean-Up and the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Clean-up, and so it represents an opportunity for everybody to get involved and create an immediate positive impact for the Irish environment and protect marine wildlife.

Pictured are Cully and Sully with Geraldine McBrearty from The Big Community Clean Up Group, Donegal winners of of the €1000 Bursary. Picture: Michael Dillon

Clean Coasts Top Tips

Everyday choices matter to the future of our ocean. Here’s a few Clean Coasts top tips for helping out the ocean that we all can do:

- Avoid cosmetics that contain micro-plastic beads. For more information see here

- Skip the plastic disposable straw and the single-use cutlery when you can

- There are many green alternatives on the market today: try beeswax food wrap

instead of plastic wrap, or washable instead of disposable snack baggies

- If you can’t reduce or reuse, recycle; know where and how to recycle all types of

waste.

- Never litter!

- Even cigarette butts contain plastic (cellulose acetate in their filter) that never

biodegrades

- Remember to ‘Think Before You Flush’, sanitary waste is very harmful for marine

life, put a bin in your bathroom and only flush the 3 P’s, (Paper, Pee, Poo)

- If a bin is overflowing, hold onto your rubbish until you can dispose of it properly

- When visiting the beach or park, do a quick #2minutebeachclean or

#2minutestreetclean: spend two minutes before you leave the beach picking up a

bit of rubbish to leave.

Join the social media conversation:

Use #BigBeachClean2019 and tag @CleanCoasts and @CullyandSully

For more information on how you can get involved see:

cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/big-beach-clean/

cullyandsully.com/content/cully-and-sully-1000-bursary-clean-coasts-group