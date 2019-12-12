Contact

Disqualified driver tests positive for cannabis and alcohol

Donegal gardaí warn of dangers of driving under the influence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal gardaí have stopped a driver who was found to be driving under the influence of cannabis and alcohol.

The driver was stopped by the roads policing unit in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.

The driver, who was disqualified from driving, tested positive for cannabis and failed the alcometer test. The car had no NCT and was seized. The driver was arrested and was charged to appear in court.

Gardaí have urged drivers never to drink under the influence of drink or drugs.

“This season of joy could quickly turn into a season of pain for families should this sort of driver behaviour continue on our roads. Please do not ever drive under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Ensure that your car is roadworthy. Road conditions are set to worsen with the predictions of frost/ice. Do not take unnecessary chances on the road. Do not risk your life or the life of others. It is the season of good will....please have good will towards yourself and towards others you will meet on the road!”

