Warning of gusts of up to 110 km/hr overnight for Donegal

Met Éireann has warned of gusts of up to 110 km/hr overnight.
The status yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.
The warning is for west to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 80 to 110 km/hr.
Winds will be strongest along coasts and on hills and mountains
The warning is valid from Thursday 6pm to 9am on Friday.
