Gardaí are warning of a telephone scam targeting elderly people in Donegal

Contact
The person calling claims to be calling on behalf of the Revenue
Gardaí in Donegal are warning of a telephone scam targeting elderly people in the county.
Milford Gardaí have received a number of reports from elderly people who have been getting calls from a number starting with 051347 which looks like an Irish landline number.
The person calling claims to be calling on behalf of the Revenue.
The callers in these cases have been very aggressive in their manner and have requested bank and personal details.
Gardaí are asking the public to advise any elderly or vulnerable neighbours or friends that these scam calls are occurring and to never give their personal or bank details to anyone over the phone.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pictured are Cully & Sully with Geraldine McBrearty her daughters Sarah (3) and Sophie (10) from The Big Community Clean Up Group, Donegal winners of of the €1,000 Bursary. Picture: Michael Dillon
The warning is for west to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 80 to 110 km/hr
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.