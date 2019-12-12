Gardaí are warning of a telephone scam targeting elderly people in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are warning of a telephone scam targeting elderly people in the county.

Milford Gardaí have received a number of reports from elderly people who have been getting calls from a number starting with 051347 which looks like an Irish landline number.

The person calling claims to be calling on behalf of the Revenue.

The callers in these cases have been very aggressive in their manner and have requested bank and personal details.

Gardaí are asking the public to advise any elderly or vulnerable neighbours or friends that these scam calls are occurring and to never give their personal or bank details to anyone over the phone.