Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

McConalogue is told Mica redress scheme could be published before Christmas

Scheme has not been announced - no homes have been fixed

McConalogue is told Mica redress scheme could be published before Christmas

Charlie McConalogue TD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal, Charlie McConalogue, says he is hoping the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government will finally deliver on his promise and publish the Mica Redress Scheme before Christmas.

Deputy McConalogue, who raised the issue again in the Dáil this week, said it was unfortunate that he felt the need to continually raise the same questions due to inaction by the government.

“I have raised in the House on many occasions, the issue of the 5,000 homeowners in Donegal whose homes are affected by mica defective blocks. This time last year the Minister gave a commitment that he would publish a scheme to help those who need redress and financial assistance to fix their homes. A year later the scheme has not been announced and no homes have been fixed,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD pressed the Minister to ensure, at the very least, that the scheme will be published before Christmas so homeowners will know they can apply for a scheme in the New Year to get their homes fixed.

In response, the Minister did indicate that he intends to have regulatory work finished within the next two weeks when he hoped to make an announcement of an opening date for the scheme.

While he welcomed that commitment, Deputy McConalogue said it was imperative there are no further delays.

“To date the response from the government, right from the Taoiseach down, has been one of broken promises, so I am really hoping, for the sake of the 5,000 homeowners affected, that this is not another one.”

Deputy McConalogue said that if the Minister does finally deliver on publishing the scheme before Christmas as promised, hopefully real action would follow in 2020 and people whose homes have been devastated by this, would finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“One thing for sure, is that I will continue to raise the matter at every opportunity to ensure these promises are upheld and homeowners will get access to a scheme to fix their homes,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie