Buncrana Children’s Charity receives €500 donation

Programme helps fund local charities and organisations

Buncrana Children’s Charity receives €500 donation

Pictured from left are Lorraine McBride and Catherine Carlin of Buncrana Children’s Charity, Sean Lynch, Aldi Buncrana’s ‘Charity Champion’ and Martina Duncan of Buncrana Children’s Charity

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Buncrana Children’s Charity has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Buncrana store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Lorraine McBride, Catherine Carlin and Martina Duncan from Buncrana Children’s Charity by Sean Lynch, Aldi’s Buncrana store Charity Champion.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting Seamus McDermott, Aldi Buncrana Store Manager said: “The Buncrana store team are proud to have chosen Buncrana Children’s Charity to support. It’s a great cause and the work they do to give children with long-term medical illnesses and their families financial and personal support while in hospital makes a huge difference to Buncrana.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating six stores in Donegal, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in the county, the firm have donated over 23,900 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

