Inishowen has had the highest number of planning applications in the county this year

Inishowen has had the highest number of planning applications in the county so far this year.

Figures from Donegal County Council's planning department show 405 planning applications were made in the Inishowen Municipal District up to the end of October.

Inishowen just shaded Letterkenny which had 399. The Donegal Municipal District has had 337 applications while 315 applications were received in the Glenties Municipal District.

The Stranorlar Municipal District had 214 applications.

Thirty-three applications have been refused in Inishowen, more than twice that refused in Letterkenny where there were 15 refusals.

Donegal and Glenties had 24 and 23 refusals respectively while there just six refusals in the Stranorlar MD.