Councillor claims pollution being caused on the western shore of Lough Foyle



Donegal County Council has been asked if it had a role in enforcing the Foreshore Act of 1933 in terms of pollution.



In a written question to the last meeting of the council, Cllr Terry Crossan claimed pollution was being caused by the proliferation of unregulated aquaculture on the western shore of Lough Foyle from Muff northwards to Redcastle.



He was informed by the director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward,

that the council did not have a role in enforcing the provisions of the Foreshore Act 1933.



"The enforcement and licencing of activities on the foreshore is principally the responsibility of the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government who administer most applications for consent under the Foreshore Act 1933, for example, piers, jetties etc.



"Applications for aquaculture activities on the foreshore are administered by The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine," he said.