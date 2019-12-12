Contact

7,000 students got their first experience of voting

Council outreach with schools on voter registration

Pupils experience the voting system

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

At the last meeting of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray asked if the local authority could outline all measures that have been taken subsequent to his motion which called for outreach with schools in relation to voter registration.

He was informed in a written reply from Joe Peoples, director of housing, corporate and cultural services, that in October 2018, Donegal County Council visited all secondary schools to undertake an election process to elect students onto the Donegal Youth Council.

"Through this process over 7,000 students got their first experience of voting and 100 transition year students acted as counters, gaining an experience in operating the proportional representation system.

"Students were given information on the process for registering to vote. The council continues to engage with schools through the Youth Council and will be undertaking another Youth Council election in 2020 where students will be encouraged to participate in
the electoral process.

"In September of this year as in previous years the secondary schools in Donegal
were provided with register of electors campaign posters for display in their schools together with a supply of registration forms," he said.

He added that as part of the preparation of the register, council fieldworkers also engaged
with the schools.

