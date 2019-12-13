Council new Economic Development Division to start work in 2020

Contact
Cllr Ciaran Brogan
Donegal County Council's new Economic Development Division is currently being staffed up, Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told when he asked for an update on the new unit at the last meeting of the full council in Lifford.
Director of economic development, emergency services and information systems, Garry Martin,
said it was envisaged that a detailed work programme, consisting of the areas reflected in Budget 2020 presentation and book will commence in early 2020.
"A strong focus will be applied in supporting existing and prospective business in the county and with a view to both maintaining existing employment and maximising opportunities presenting for the creation of new business," said Mr Martin.
