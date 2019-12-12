Gardaí investigating sudden death of a man in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the sudden death of a man that occurred in Celtic Apartments on Pearse Road, Letterkenny which occurred around 3.30pm this afternoon, Thursday, December, 12.
The body of the man, mid 30s has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Letterkenny where a post mortem is due to take place in the coming days.
The scene of the incident is still preserved and the road is closed and local diversions are in place.
Investigations ongoing, and the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
