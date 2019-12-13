Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sinn Féin councillors predict border poll now inevitable

"We are watching the beginning of the end of the Union"

Sinn Féin councillors predict border poll now inevitible

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson ...on a high after yesterday's results

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Two of Sinn Féin's young Donegal councillors reacted early to the news that Boris Johnson's Conservative party was on course to win the British general election by a clear majority.

Both Cllr Gary Doherty from Castlefinn and Cllr Jack Murray, Buncrana, were quick off the mark to air their thoughts on social media an hour or so after the exit poll forecast what looked like a Tory landslide.

Cllr Doherty said it looked like "as if we're in a nightmare scenario of a huge Tory majority" but he saw the sliver lining on that cloud.

"However, on a positive note, I believe we are watching the beginning of the end of the Union, and I'll tell you why!

"The SNP look like they will take almost every seat in Scotland, and they will demand another independence referendum which I believe will pass this time.

"The English will get the Brexit they wanted, but the country will be in dire straits as a result of this and the disastrous policies of the Tories which will fragment the country.

"And most importantly for us, now that Boris will have the numbers to get Brexit done, this will precipitate a border poll in Ireland, and we'll have the six counties back," he predicted.

Cllr Murray was on the same wavelength.

"The British exit poll is now predicting that the English people have voted for the biggest Tory majority since Thatcher. That can only mean disaster for both these islands.

"And it is clear beyond doubt that the only people who'll benefit from this are the English toffs that Boris Johnson has represented through his entire political career.

"As predicted, Irish MPs will have absolute zero influence in Westminster - a parliament with a mandate to shaft Irish unionism as much as it has always shafted Irish nationalism.

"Scotland has rightly voted for self determination and and should secure a second referendum on independence.

"Ireland needs to do the same. Its time for a border poll on the reunification of Ireland. The Tories have no mandate to govern an inch of our country. So let's demand that run this island ourselves, North and South, Unionist and Nationalist, Catholic and Protestant - together," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie