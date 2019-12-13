Sinn Féin councillors predict border poll now inevitable

Two of Sinn Féin's young Donegal councillors reacted early to the news that Boris Johnson's Conservative party was on course to win the British general election by a clear majority.

Both Cllr Gary Doherty from Castlefinn and Cllr Jack Murray, Buncrana, were quick off the mark to air their thoughts on social media an hour or so after the exit poll forecast what looked like a Tory landslide.

Cllr Doherty said it looked like "as if we're in a nightmare scenario of a huge Tory majority" but he saw the sliver lining on that cloud.

"However, on a positive note, I believe we are watching the beginning of the end of the Union, and I'll tell you why!

"The SNP look like they will take almost every seat in Scotland, and they will demand another independence referendum which I believe will pass this time.

"The English will get the Brexit they wanted, but the country will be in dire straits as a result of this and the disastrous policies of the Tories which will fragment the country.

"And most importantly for us, now that Boris will have the numbers to get Brexit done, this will precipitate a border poll in Ireland, and we'll have the six counties back," he predicted.

Cllr Murray was on the same wavelength.

"The British exit poll is now predicting that the English people have voted for the biggest Tory majority since Thatcher. That can only mean disaster for both these islands.

"And it is clear beyond doubt that the only people who'll benefit from this are the English toffs that Boris Johnson has represented through his entire political career.

"As predicted, Irish MPs will have absolute zero influence in Westminster - a parliament with a mandate to shaft Irish unionism as much as it has always shafted Irish nationalism.

"Scotland has rightly voted for self determination and and should secure a second referendum on independence.

"Ireland needs to do the same. Its time for a border poll on the reunification of Ireland. The Tories have no mandate to govern an inch of our country. So let's demand that run this island ourselves, North and South, Unionist and Nationalist, Catholic and Protestant - together," he said.