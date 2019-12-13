Donegal passengers on train that was halted after fire on board

A number of Donegal passengers are understood to have been on a Sligo-Dublin train last night that was delayed due to a fire.

It is believed that an incident occurred in which a passenger was involved in lighting a fire - inside one of the carriages.

Gardai were alerted and were present when the train stopped in Boyle.

The 7.00 pm Sligo to Dublin train was delayed by around 45 minutes.

The carriage was locked off and staff used a fire extinguisher.

It is understood that Gardai removed the individual concerned in Boyle.

Irish Rail has dismissed suggestions that the train was evacuated, but confirmed that the carriage has been locked off "as an individual attempted to damage seating."

There has been increasing concern in recent months following a number or incidents on trains.

And there have been calls for a transport police, something that exists in many countries.

Irish Rail does employ security staff on some services, particularly on late night Dart and commuter routes.

Meanwhile, reaction to this latest incident, one man tweeted that this kind of violent behaviour was "waiting to happen".

He also claimed that he had noticed a lot of "aggressive people" under the influence of drugs and drinking on this line.