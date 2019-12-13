Funeral arrangements for much-loved Ballyshannon man Joe White

People in the Ballyshannon and Bundoran areas are coming to terms with the untimely death of Joseph (Joe) White.

The remains of Mr White of Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon will be reposing at the family home on Sunday from 1.00pm to 8.00pm.

The funeral will arrive at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock Ballyshannon on Monday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am. Mr White will then be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

The house is private on the morning of the funeral.

The remains of Mr White who was in his fifties were found in the Ardfarna area in Bundoran near the Leitrim border earlier this week. His body was taken to Sligo University Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A garda spokesperson told Donegal Live that foul play was not suspected and that a file would be prepared for the coroner’s court.