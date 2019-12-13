Donegal farmers react to outcome of UK election

As Donegal farmers absorb the results from yesterday's UK general election and the implications for them along the border, IFA President Joe Healy said that ultimately a stable Government in the UK would probably be better in the long run.

“The first development following the result is that sterling strengthened. This further enhances the argument for a beef price increase,” he said.

“It now looks very likely that the UK will leave the EU on January 31, based on the withdrawal deal negotiated by Boris Johnson. However, the most difficult negotiation is probably still to come as the UK and the EU try to agree a Free Trade Agreement (FTA),” he said.

“The most pressing risk here is that the transition period will be due to end on December 31, 2020. It will be almost impossible to agree an FTA by then. This means that an extension to the transition period is likely to be required. If this extension can’t be agreed, we could face a potential cliff edge on December 31, 2020” he said.

As the new EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan will be a key player in the FTA negotiations.