Donegal people urged to report those they suspect of living off crime
An Garda Siochana has appealed to anyone with information on persons who they suspect are living on the proceeds of crime to report this activity to the Criminal Assets Bureau on 01-6663266, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or CrimeStoppers 1800 25 00 25.
The call comes following the arrest of a man in his 60s in Dublin on Thursday in connection with a criminal investigation following the proffering of evidence by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) to An Garda Síochána in October 2019.
This is a parallel criminal investigation after a Criminal Assets Bureau profiler based in DMR West nominated a number of individuals for examination by CAB in 2016.
The male was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
An Garda Siochana also appeals to any person who is subject to or has knowledge of any form of intimidation/extortion to report the matter, so that it can be fully investigated. These matters can be reported to your local Garda Station, or to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.
