Weather warning issued for Donegal ahead of strong westerly winds

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal.
Strong westerly winds are forecast for Friday night and into Saturday. Average wind speeds are expected to be between 50 and 65km/h, gusting up to 110km/h.
Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.
The warning takes effect at 5.00pm this evening (Friday) and will stay in place until 5.00pm Saturday.
Met Eireann is also forecasting snow and wintry showers, particularly on higher ground.
Motorists are advised to drive with care and to avoid unnecessary journeys.
