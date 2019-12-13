Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Trócaire appeals to Donegal for support for families living in war zones this Christmas

"This Christmas we want them to know that we haven’t forgotten them”

Trócaire appeals to Donegal for support for families living in war zones this Christmas

Ulster GAA star Oisín McConville travelled to Gaza with Trócaire to highlight their Christmas Appeal, which will help to support families who are living in conflict zones around the world.

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

This week the overseas development agency Trócaire launched its Christmas Appeal with an urgent call from the charity’s north-west development officer, Roisin O’Hara, for people in County Donegal to support innocent families who are caught up in wars and conflicts around the world.

“Where Trócaire works, millions people have known nothing but war and have lived through constant conflict since they were born,” said Roisin.

“Trócaire is working to protect them and keep them safe. We are asking the public to support us and make sure these innocent people aren’t forgotten this Christmas.”

According to Roisin, families fleeing conflict urgently need food, shelter and healthcare this Christmas in many of the countries where Trócaire works.

“Millions of children around the world have known nothing but conflict in their lives. Their lives are on hold because they are living in war zones. It seems that in many cases the world has forgotten these children. This Christmas we want them to know that we haven’t forgotten them,” she said.

“The figures are frightening” said Roisin. “In Syria, Somalia and Gaza alone, where Trócaire works, an estimated 19 million people have known nothing but war – children have lived in conflict zones since they were born.”

After eight years of war 6.7m people (approximately half of the entire Syrian population) have been forced to leave their country. In Somalia there has been an ongoing conflict since 1991 and currently half of the population (6.2 million people) is experiencing severe food shortages with millions requiring life-saving assistance. Meanwhile the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in close to 2 million people in Gaza (80% of the population) relying on humanitarian assistance to survive.

Ulster GAA star Oisín McConville travelled to Gaza last week with Trócaire to highlight the Christmas Appeal. The All-Ireland winner said, “I’m not political, but there’s no doubt about it that this is a political situation and you can’t get away from that, even if you just try to look at it from a humanitarian perspective. People need to speak out about it. I only had a basic understanding of the conflict heading over, but it’s obvious that the 2 million people in Gaza, living in an area around thirteen times smaller than Co. Donegal, are suffering and they need our support.”

“Donating to Trócaire’s Christmas appeal will help people born into some of the longest-running conflicts in the world,” said Roisin O’Hara. “We are grateful and thankful for the support we receive from the people of Co. Donegal each year. Their support directly impacts families and communities around the world and that is why it is so vital this Christmas.”

According to Trócaire, the agency will deliver food, shelter, medicine and protection to innocent people living in war zones around the world thanks to the donations it receives this Christmas.

More information is available at www.trocaire.org or by calling 1850 408 408 (ROI)/0800 912 1200 (NI).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie