Michelle Gildernew retains border constituency seat

Sinn Féin ’s Michelle Gildernew retained her seat at Westminster following a close call in Thursday's UK general election.

She celebrated with supporters at 6.45am on Friday after winning the seat in Fermanagh-South Tyrone seat following a recount.

She was returned as MP in a night of high drama in this topsy-turvey border constituency.

This fight was always going to be a two horse race between Ms Gildernew and the Ulster Unionist's Tom Elliott and in the end it was a photo finish.

Sinn Féin’s poll dropped from 25,230 in 2017 to 21,986 – a loss of 3,244, while Mr Elliott’s vote dropped from 24,355 to 21,929 – a loss of 2,426.

Both figures reflect a decline in the vote of Sinn Féin and the DUP across N Ireland, the latter of which stood aside in the constituency for the unified unionist candidate of Mr Elliott. Turnout was also down from 76% to 70%.

By contrast, the SDLP saw its vote increase from 2,587 to 3,446 with Adam Gannon and Alliance also rising from 886 to 2,650 with Matthew Beaumont.

Earlier in the evening Mr Elliott had said that Sinn Fein were 62 votes ahead, before a recount began in the early hours.

Speaking to the media at 5am, he said the Electoral Office was also missing eight ballot papers.

The UUP MP for the area from 2015-2017, said he agreed that the Sinn Féin lead of 62 votes could be too much for him to overtake in the recount.

This nail biting finish was reminiscent of the 2010 Westminster contest between Ms Gildernew and Rodney Connor who was the agreed Unionist candidate standing under the Independent banner when just four votes separated the two.

This time around the difference was 57 which was accepted with a handshake between Mr Elliott and Ms Gildernew.