Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Visiting restrictions remain in place at a Donegal hospital today, Sunday

Ongoing cases of flu force Letterkenny University Hospital to ask people not to visit for second weekend in a row

Visiting restrictions remain in place at a Donegal hospital today, Sunday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

For the second weekend in-a-row, visitor restrictions continue this weekend at Letterkenny University Hospital

In a statement the hospital reminded members of the public not to visit the hospital due to ongoing cases of flu

Seán Murphy General Manager Letterkenny University Hospital said: “We are appealing to people to co-operate with the visiting restrictions so that we can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital. We are seeing on average six new cases of flu in the hospital every day. Patients with flu must be accommodated in isolation to prevent the spread of infection and this is putting severe pressure on the availability of beds for other seriously ill patients who need to be admitted for treatment.

“We need the co-operation of the public to protect our patients and prevent the spread of infection from the flu and to minimise the chances of it being brought into the hospital.

“Our staff are working very hard to care for the many seriously ill patients in the hospital and we need to do everything we can to support them and protect our patients from additional risks of the flu virus. 

“Anyone carrying the flu virus can spread it for one to two days before developing symptoms and up to 5 days after symptoms develop. You may be spreading the flu and not even know it.

“In exceptional cases only, family members may arrange with the ward manager to visit critically ill patients. To arrange a visit, please call the hospital on 074 9125888 and ask to be put through to the manager on the ward who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.

“We are appealing to people to co-operate with hospital staff. Visitors who arrive without prior agreement from the ward manager will be asked to leave. This is a necessary to protect the many very sick patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. It is critical that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie