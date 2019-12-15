Icy roads in many parts of the northwest this morning

Motorists are advised to drive with great care this morning across the northwest with many reports of icy roads in the region.

The cold weather was well signalled with two weather warnings in place, one of which just ends in a few hours this morning, but there have been reports of minor accidents due to ice on roads, in particular in mid and north Donegal.

Met Éireann report a cold and frosty start for much of the country this morning with icy patches and lying snow in some areas. Dry and clear in many areas at first today, but showers in the south and west will become more widespread through the afternoon with some of the showers turning wintry again. Highest temperatures ranging from 2 or 3 degrees in the north to 6 or 7 degrees in the south, temperatures will be lower in any areas with lying snow. Winds will stay light in most areas but it will become windy in the southwest with westerly gales possibly along the coast later.

TONIGHT

The winds will be light in the north and strong in the south tonight, becoming moderate to fresh westerly everywhere as the night goes on. There'll be further rain or showers in the north and northwest, once again turning wintry, the rest of the country will be mostly dry. Lowest temperatures will range between zero and minus 4 degrees with a sharp to severe frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

TOMORROW - MONDAY 16TH DECEMBER

Tomorrow, Monday, further showers will affect the northwest and coastal areas of the west, carrying further east for a time in the afternoon, otherwise there'll be a good deal of sunshine. Highest temperatures on Monday afternoon will range between 3 and 5 degrees and winds will be strong southwesterly in the north, light variable in the south.