Contact
MISSING: Gardaí seek help in tracing husband and wife
Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating 53-year-old Bernard Devine and his wife 53-year-old Carol Devine who have been missing from Woodford Lane, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin since early Tuesday morning, December 10.
Bernard is described as being 5'7" in height with a slim build.
He is bald with brown eyes and sports a beard.
Carol is described as being 5'3" in height with a slim build.
She has blonde hair and green eyes.
It is not known what they were wearing when they left home.
Anyone who may have seen or has information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts are asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.