National Status Yellow alert for snow and ice extended by Met Éireann

Contact
Met Éireann has extended its national Status Yellow alert for snow and ice until 10am tomorrow morning.
Wintry showers are expected to spread from the southwest to all counties throughout the day. Drivers are being warned to be particularly careful.
Met Éireann's Elizabeth Coleman said cold air is still holding strong over Ireland. "We have a continuation of the weather that we have seen for the past few days in terms of scattered showers spreading from the south-west and west and they will become countrywide through the day.
"It is still quite cold air, so we are expecting some wintry falls associated with those scattered showers and we have already seen some of them this morning in parts of Cork and Kerry as well."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.