14th Annual Christmas Day Dinner for people in Donegal living on their own

This Christmas Day a lovely tradition heading for its 14th anniversary will occur in Letterkenny when a special Christmas Day dinner for people who live on their own or who might be lonely this Christmas can come together and enjoy a festive dinner.
The 14th Annual Christmas Day Dinner for people living on their own will be held in the Conwal Parish Hall, behind the Church of Ireland in Letterkenny on Christmas Day from 1pm until 4 pm.
The purpose of the event is to help people who are living on their own to break through isolation and loneliness on the day, to provide company and celebration. Transport can be provided if required.
If you wish to avail of a dinner or have any enquiries please contact Kathy on 0868676565.
