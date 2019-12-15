"Amazing experience" for Donegal Guide Leader Eimear McElchar at international leadership seminar

A Donegal Guide Leader was one of eleven Irish Girl Guides (IGG) members to attend an international leadership seminar in France with more than 500 Guide Leaders around the world.

Eimear McElchar, a Leader with Convoy Guides, has now returned home all set to make a positive impact on her local community. She was one of 11 Irish Girl Guides (IGG) members to participate in the Juliette Low Seminar, which took place simultaneously in 18 countries around the world.

The Guide Leaders jetted off to hubs across the globe, including to Poland, Switzerland, Oman, Madagascar, Mexico and New York while three stayed in Ireland to participate in the Irish hub, which took place in Gormanston Park, Co Meath.

The young women were among 500+ young Guide Leaders from around the world to take part in the international seminar, which is organised by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) every three years. It was the first time for it to take place in different locations at the same time and IGG was honoured to be selected as one of the host nations.

The 500+ participants all followed the same Lead Out Loud programme to help them develop their leadership skills. Each of them has pledged to share these skills with girls and young women in their own communities. Assuming each participant reaches 200 girls over the next two years, a total of 100,000 girls and young women will be empowered to also lead and bring about positive change in their communities.

Eimear said taking part in the French hub at Noisy le Grand, just outside Paris, had been “an amazing experience”. “Getting the opportunity to go and learn all these new amazing skills and focus on becoming a better leader myself so that I can inspire other girls through my project was a fantastic experience,” she said.

“Meeting other women from all over the world and hearing their stories and what they are planning on doing for their 100 Girls Project was truly inspiring,” she continued. “The week was intense, but interesting and full of laughs. I am so grateful to Irish Girl Guides for giving me this opportunity.”

