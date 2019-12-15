Donegal raid as follow up to major Garda drugs swoop

Contact
A number of arrests were made earlier today
As part of ongoing intelligence led investigations associated with the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) targeting suspected facilitators of drug trafficking into this jurisdiction, an operation was carried out in Co Louth today, Sunday, December 15.
Follow up searches have since been carried out at locations in Leixlip, Co Kildare and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, in the course of which Gardaí seized a vacuum packing machine and cash €8,000.
During the initial operation personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted two vehicles simultaneously at approximately 1am while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.
Cocaine and Cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €900,000 (analysis pending) was seized along with an animal transporter truck and a high powered car.
Two men aged 41 and 33 and one woman aged 33 years were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
They can be held for up to seven days.
The follow-up operations in Donegal and Kildare were later in the day.
Investigations are ongoing.
