Donegal councillors say people are frustrated by vacant council houses not being allocated

People on the housing list in Ballyshannon are becoming increasingly frustrated by the number of vacant properties that are not being allocated.

The matter was raised at the December meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

Cllr Michael Mahon (SF) said: “There is an inclination that there are vacancies. What is the position?”

Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) added: “Particularly Lawne Park; the feedback is that there are quite a few empty houses there.”

Cllr Sweeny said he appreciated that there was maintenance to be done.

But he asked: “Is it in any way possible to engage more teams in the district to speed up the turnover time between houses becoming available and offers being made?”

“It is frustrating for people waiting for a home to see empty houses.”

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) also expressed concern.

“There seems to be a long wait in getting houses up and ready to go,” she said. “Contractors seem to be slim on the ground.”

Area manager of Donegal MD, Pauric Sheerin acknowledged that there were vacant properties in Ballyshannon.

“Some of those properties are in need of fairly substantial work,” he said. “One of the challenges we are faced with is for the limited money we have for refurbishment, trying to get the best use out of that.”

Regarding Lawne Park, Mr Sheerin told councillors there was a high turnover in that estate.

He said there were three family houses there awaiting various levels of refurbishment. But the demand for two-bedroom houses had become much higher than for three-bedroom houses.

“We have found it difficult to have those houses offered and tenanted successfully,” said Mr Sheerin. “There is no plan not to refurbish those houses but it is a matter of spreading the resources as much as we can.

“We have to target areas where we have high levels of need.”

He said that there were four such three-bedroom houses in one estate scheduled for refurbishment. But another challenge was the standard of refurbishment required.

“It is not just a matter of when a house becomes vacant that we go in and make sure the items belonging to the previous tenants are gone.

“We have to look at health and safety, heating, lighting. There may be further works required. It is becoming more expensive to refurbish these properties.”

Mr Sheerin said that quite a number of properties in Ballyshannon had already been refurbished to current standards and subsequently re-let. He assured councillors that the properties they had discussed would be refurbished and allocated in due course.

Furthermore, Donegal County Council was working with the Probation Service and the residents’ group to improve the overall condition of the estate.

“We are not fully there but we are on the right road,” said Mr Sheerin.