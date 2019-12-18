Phenomenal growth for DonegalLive.ie as new newsletter launched

Contact
DonegalLive.ie is launching a daily newsletter
Since its launch less than four weeks ago, DonegalLive.ie, Donegal’s newest news and sport website, has generated over 1.5 million pageviews and has become the go-to site for news and sport across Donegal.
Powered by the teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post and Inish Times, DonegalLive.ie brings you the news that matters to you written by some of the best known names in local journalism in Donegal. The figures show that readers keep coming back for more and the response from advertisers online has been overwhelmingly positive.
This week the team behind DonegalLive.ie are launching a brand new newsletter which will deliver a daily round-up of the latest Donegal news to your inbox every evening. You’ll never miss a local news story again thanks to our Daily Bulletin.
Sign up today by clicking the link below, registering on our platform and then ticking the Donegal Newsletter box to confirm that you want to receive a daily update.
Sign up here and you will receive our next newsletter.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
STRAIGHT TO BUSINESS: Gary Duffy announced his Buncrana backroom within a day after being appointed.
Cockhill defender Jason Breslin receives the player of the month prize from USL referee Vincent McLoughlin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.