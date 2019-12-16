Repair times for heating systems in south Donegal council houses cause concern

A shortage of contractors has been blamed for the time it is taking to respond to heating problems in council houses in south Donegal.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) raised concerns at the December meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

“There seems to be a lot of problems with maintenance, in terms particularly of stoves,” said Cllr McMahon. “We are in severe winter time. Is there anything to alleviate that? Heating is one of the most important things we have in life.”

Area manager of Donegal MD, Pauric Sheerin said the biggest issue was a shortage of contractors who had the required structures in place to work with Donegal County Council.

“There is a high level of requirement in terms of health and safety, tax compliance etc,” he said. “We have a fairly limited pool available.”

Mr Sheerin said there was a lot of pressure on the maintenance response teams at this time of year. He explained that requests for repairs were logged, assessed and prioritised. They were then assigned to inhouse staff or allocated to contractors.

“The highest levels of requests we get is relating to heating systems,” he said. “One of the ways we would prioritise is if a house has oil fired central heating and solid fuel. If one fails, they still have heat so that is a lesser priority than a house with one heating system. He added that the council was moving away from back boilers to central heating or room-only stoves.

Mr Sheerin outlined a pilot system carried out in Donegal MD to try to alleviate heating problems.

A member of the maintenance staff aimed to visit all 800 council houses in the MD to service heating systems.

“It helps us to put preventative measures in place before the heating system breaks down,” said Mr Sheerin.

He added that older houses had a higher maintenance requirement.

Mr Sheerin also announced that a new contractor had very recently come on board with a higher than normal capacity for maintenance of council houses.

It is hoped that this will speed up the repair times.