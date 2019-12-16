Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive


Letterkenny IT one step closer to Technological University (TU) status

First meeting of three governing bodies held in Donegal recently

Letterkenny IT one step closer to Technological University (TU) status

Members of the GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT governing bodies and Higher Education officials attending a meeting in Donegal.

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The ambition of GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT to become a Technological University (TU) has moved a step closer with a very significant meeting of all three governing bodies of the Connacht Ulster Alliance (CUA) in Donegal recently.

They met for the first time on November and made a commitment to the Department of Education and Skills to submit an application to become a Technological University in Autumn 2020, subject to meeting all criteria necessary for designation.

The three CUA Institutes were meeting to clarify the next steps needed to secure university designation. The governance, academic and organisational structures of the new TU were addressed as part of the planning by the three institutions toward becoming a TU.

“This is a very significant movement towards the CUA’s joint ambition to become a Technological University as it demonstrates the cohesiveness of the CUA to act as one new emerging entity,”, said Dr Michael Hannon, acting president of GMIT.

“It is better for the region; economically and socially. There is an imbalance across the country in terms of population distribution, levels of employment, regional incomes and the education qualifications profile.

"The current pace of development of industry in geographical centres other than the West/North-West is not consistent with long term economic, social and cultural regional balance.

"There is an opportunity now to greatly improve the ability of the West/North West region to grow at a faster pace by providing local access across the region to university education which will attract and cater for students of all levels and will optimise the prospect of career opportunities in the region with businesses whose development is supported by the new TU.”

The new proposed Technological University for the West/North West will have eight campuses stretching from Letterkenny to Galway. It will enable greater access to higher education from apprenticeships to doctorate provision.

A TU in the region will partner with further education providers, state agencies and companies to drive regional economic growth across the West/North-West.

Further information is available at www.cualliance.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie