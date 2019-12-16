Drug driver arrested for cocaine use in Pettigo near Donegal/Fermanagh border

Contact
One person proved positive when tested for cocaine use
One person was tested for cocaine and having proved positive was arrested for drug driving in Pettigo village in the early hours of Sunday morning by the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit. Details of the arrest were confirmed by An Garda Siochana who say a court appearance is now pending.
The message from the gardaí is "don't ever drive under the influence of drink/drugs".
