Black ice on many Donegal roads this morning

Motorists are urged to drive with caution after a hard freeze overnight.
Temperatures dropped below freezing and there are reports of black ice on many roads. Back roads are worst affected but motorists are urged to assume that no roads are ice free.
It will be a relatively clear and bright day today but will be cold, with highest temperatures of around 6°C with a light, variable breeze.
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing again tonight.
