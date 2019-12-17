Call for security measures at Donegal County Council car park after antisocial behaviour

A call has been made for security measures to be put in place at a county council-owned car park in Buncrana to combat antisocial behaviour at night time.

Incidents of antisocial behaviour at the car park behind the library on St Mary’s Road have been reported in recent weeks.

Eggs have been thrown at the windows of neighbouring buildings and cars have been congregating in the car park on weekend evenings.

Cllr Rena Donaghey called for a lift arm and cameras to be installed in the carpark. “Can we put a lift arm there so that people who are not supposed to be there cannot get in and cannot get out so handy?”

Speaking at the December meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, she said: "When the guards come they are away like a bullet. There is a small element causing trouble there at night with antisocial behaviour. Whilst the car park is used during the day and is very busy it is used by very few people at nighttime.”

Cllr Jack Murray (SF) also highlighted the issues at the carpark.

“There is vandalism happening and it is council property,” he said.

“If cameras were put in at the library it would go a long way and at least we would see the number plates coming in.”